NCS volunteers put on Hawaiian party at care home

A care home in Sheephouse Road in Maidenhead hosted a Hawaiian themed summer party complete with flower garlands and bowls of punch.

Young people from the National Citizen Service (NCS) – a voluntary Government development programme for 15-17-year-olds – organised the event on Friday, August 25, for people living at Boulters Lock Residential Home.

It provides specialist dementia, respite and day care for up to 32 residents.

Activities coordinator Mark Hook said: “The young people went around putting garlands on all the residents and with bowls of pineapple and coconut punch.

“We had several family members also turn up.

“It was the sort of thing we are looking to do more of really.

“Seeing the young people interact with the residents is really nice to see.”