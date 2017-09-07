Widow left 'gobsmacked' after fruit is stolen from allotment

A 'gobsmacked’ 82-year-old has hit out after fruit went missing from her allotment.

Shirley Forde, from Highfield Avenue, Maidenhead, has had a plot at the St Mark’s Crescent allotments, off Havelock Crescent, for more than 45 years.

When the great-grandmother visited her allotment last month there was plenty of fruit on all of the 18 trees, including apples and plums.

She said: “I went up last Tuesday ready to pick the fruit and I was absolutely gobsmacked to find it had all been taken.

“I’ve had this allotment for 17 years and I had another allotment for 45 years before, which I gave up last October.

“I think people thought because I had given up that one, I had also given up this one.

“If there’s any justification at all, they might think I’m no longer operating the allotment but it’s still not theirs to take. Who do they think cuts the grass and prunes?

“People might think because they never see me, because I go early from 6-8.30am when it is cool, or they might have thought I was dead.”

Shirley, a widow who has lived in Maidenhead for more almost 60 years, thinks it is most likely her plot was targeted as no other trees are bare.

She said the apples and the plums were not ripe to be picked.

“I don’t buy any fruit from the supermarket because I grow it all myself,” she added.

“I will probably go without. I resent buying it, when I know what I’ve got, or what I had.”

She has reported it to the council, which said it would be reporting it to the police, and is awaiting a response.

If you know what happened to Shirley’s fruit or saw anything suspicious at the allotment, call the Advertiser on 01628 678236.