Fight For George: First day at school for four-year-old who battled cancer

‘Never give up, believe anything is possible and fight to the end’ is the message from an overjoyed parent whose four-year-old who has battled cancer started school this week.

Yesterday (Wednesday) saw George Ferriman start his first day at Dolphin School in Hurst.

Last year the community rallied around George during his fight after he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. He went into remission last July and thousands of pounds were raised for charities during the campaign.

After dropping him off at the school gates his mum Louise Ferriman said: “George is so excited. He spent so much time in isolation, he just loves life and is so excited to be playing with everyone at the school.

“The school is a very special place and they really nurture the children.

“One year ago he did not have any hair but now he’s a different child, now he is healthy and only needs to have a check up every three months.”

Louise said the whole family, which is based near Furze Platt, is excited to see him start school.

In April, Louise took on a mammoth marathon challenge to raise money for the Fight For George charity which the family launched this year.

George also joined Maidenhead Rugby Club last weekend.

“At one point we didn’t know if this day would come, but you just have to believe. Children are strong, just keep fighting and don’t give up,” added Louise.

“We feel very lucky.”