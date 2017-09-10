Three volunteers help tidy up garden for Braywick Court pupils

Volunteers got stuck in to help create an outdoor space for school children.

Braywick Court School is currently based at Riverside School, off Cookham Road, and will not get its permanent home for another two years after a setback in the development of its Hibbert Road site.

Headteacher Gemma Donnelly said for this reason she wanted to ‘bring the nature to the children’.

Volunteers from Three, where one of the pupils’ parents works, shoveled and trimmed to get the space in order on Friday.

“We like the children to do as many outdoor activities as possible,” said Gemma. “As our permanent school isn’t going to be ready for another two years we thought it was important to bring nature to the children.”