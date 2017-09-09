Maidenhead Electrical team taking part in London to Brighton cycle ride for Cancer Research

Workers from Maidenhead Electrical Limited are gearing up for a 54-mile cycle ride to raise money for Cancer Research.

A team of 13 from the company in Grove Business Park will be cycling the London to Brighton challenge and is aiming to raise £1,000 for charity.

Andy Collins, one of the riders said: “We decided to enter the event whilst all working together over a weekend shutdown. We are inspired by all the people that have been affected by the disease and as a team will do what we can in the coming years to do what we can to raise as much money as we can for Cancer Research.”

The team will set off on Sunday, September 17 and has raised more than £780 already.

Jake Alford, who is doing a modern apprenticeship at the electrical contracting firm said: “The 13 of us work extremely well together as a team and we will be doing the same to raise as much money as possible for a cause that is important to us all. Thank you to everyone for their support so far.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mel-london2brighton to donate.