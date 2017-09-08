Maidenhead Heritage Centre receives TripAdvisor award for excellence

Maidenhead Heritage Centre hopes to attract new visitors after receiving the TripAdvisor award for excellence.

The centre, which was founded in 1993 and is now based in Park Street, showcases Maidenhead’s history with artifacts, photographs and documents.

This year the heritage centre attracted visitors from around the world including Australia, United States of America, Costa Rica and five European countries.

Figures released by Tourism South East show that the centre also boasted an eight per cent increase in visitor numbers in 2016, up from 2015.

Richard Poad, chairman of Maidenhead Heritage Centre said: “The centre has been making a great effort to attract visitors from outside the Maidenhead area, especially some of the huge number of tourists who already come to Windsor.

“The TripAdvisor award is an enormous help in attracting new visitors to the centre and to Maidenhead, whose economy benefits from those visits.

“It is also a tribute to our wonderful volunteer team who make people so welcome and help them get the most from their visit.”

“We are confident that a new larger heritage centre, built as part of the York Road regeneration area, will attract many visitors from outside the borough, who will all contribute to the regeneration of Maidenhead.”

The TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence honours hospitality businesses that deliver consistently great service and have maintained a rating of at least four out of five.