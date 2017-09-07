Larchfield House care home put in special measures after 'inadequate' CQC report

A care home which looks after 72 people has been put in special measures after it was deemed ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

A report says people at Larchfield House ‘were at risk of harm’ as staff did not know to complete nutritional assessments, which led to unplanned weight loss.

The home in Larchfield Road cares for people with dementia, learning and physical disabilities.

An unannounced inspection was carried out over two days in February and the report was published last month.

At previous inspections in 2016, the inspectors said the home ‘required improvement’ and found breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

They set requirements which have not been met.

The inspection is made up of five categories and inspectors found it is ‘inadequate’ in whether it is safe or well-led and ‘requiring improvement’ in whether it was caring, effective and responsive.

As the service is now in special measures it will be kept under review and inspected again in six months. Inspectors also found residents were not protected against risks associated with medicines and errors were not properly dealt with.

Following the inspection in February, a new management team took over in May.

A spokesman for the home said: “The wellbeing of our residents, caring for them with kindness and respect and treating them with dignity remains our absolute priority.

“Despite the concerns raised by the CQC about the service at the last inspection, they state residents and their relatives felt staff who provided care and support had a good understanding of their care needs and residents had access to appropriate support from healthcare professionals when required.”