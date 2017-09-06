Temporary traffic lights and diversions planned for A4 Bath Road works

Drivers are facing a week of delays and diversions for road works on the A4 Bath Road, in Maidenhead.

The project is scheduled to start on Saturday, October 21, at the beginning of the October half term holiday and last nine days.

During this time a pedestrian crossing on the A4 opposite the Thames Riviera Hotel will be upgraded.

A zebra crossing will also be installed nearby in Ray Mead Road.

Ray Mead Road between A4 Bath Road and Ray Park Road will be closed in both directions and temporary traffic lights will be in place between Bridge Road, Guards Club Road and Bath Road while work is carried out.

A diversion will send motorists via Bridge Road, Cookham Road B4447 to High Street, Cookham.

Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park), cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “Maidenhead riverside is one of the jewels in our borough and this project will help us improve access to the area for residents and visitors, especially those with pushchairs or wheelchair users.

“We appreciate that during the half term there will be a level of disruption while Ray Mead Road is closed but this will allow the project to be undertaken in a much shorter time.

“By doing this when we know there a fewer journeys being made we will be able to make these important improvements with the least amount of disruption.”

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk to find out more.