Hundreds turn out for Riverside fun day

Hundreds of families enjoyed Nerf tag, sumo suits and tractor rides at the Riverside Children’s Centre’s Family Fun Day.

Highlights at the centre in West Dean included Trevor the tractor rides, farm animals from Basil and Crew, a newly refurbished nature play and sensory garden and messy play for children.

Heather Piper, parenting worker at Achieving for Children, which runs the centre, said: “We registered over 300 families on the day which exceeded our expectations. Our aim was to provide an affordable day out during the summer holidays for local families offering activities which some family may not normally access.”

The event took place on Thursday, August 24.