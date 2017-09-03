SportsAble hosts wheelchair dance

A wheelchair dance was enjoyed at SportsAble and others interested in joining in have been urged to come along.

The sports charity, in Braywick Road, held the event on Thursday, August 24, to encourage wheelchair users to be active and have a good time.

Melissa Paulden from SportsAble hoped anyone interested would be able to make the next free session on Thursday at 4pm.

“We have a great instructor,” she said, speaking of Wheelchair Dance Sport Association’s Michael Joseph. “He just plays all the hits from the Seventies – Queen, Abba.”

She believed the benefits of the activity included the ‘enjoyment of music’.

“We just need people to come along,” she added.