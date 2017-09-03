Pets Corner: Jasmine and Layla at the RSPCA

Pretty Jasmine came into the RSCPA East Berks branch at the end of March heavily pregnant. She soon produced four beautiful kittens who are in the process of being rehomed so now it’s her turn.

Jasmine would suit an experienced cat owner who understands a cat’s body language, she is loving and playful but will let you know when she has had enough.

She would probably be happier as the only pet in a household.

Layla is a stunning looking cat. She came to the RSPCA as she was not getting on with her sister. She therefore needs to be the only pet in the family.

Layla will form a close attachment to her human family but won’t be shy of telling you when she wants to be left alone.

Both cats have been spayed, microchipped, vet checked, vaccinated and given flea and worm treatments. To find out more, please complete an online form via our website www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk or call 07852 481079 for these or any of our other animals needing new homes.