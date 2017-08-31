Wood yew marry me? Couple set to tie the knot after Timbertown proposal

Before work could get underway on Saturday morning, a proposal by one volunteer made this year’s Timbertown event more memorable.

Peter Vaughan and Claire Ithurralde first met at the bank holiday event 15 years ago at the site of a ‘whomping willow’ during a ‘Timbertown goes potty’ Harry Potter theme, and have been in a relationship for the last four years.

During a quiet moment this weekend before the children arrived, Peter asked Claire to marry him at the site where they first met.

“I didn’t get down on one knee,” laughed Peter, “because I didn’t want anyone to notice.”

A delighted Claire, 28, said: “It was lovely, I was very surprised.”

The couple both grew up in Maidenhead but now live in Cambridge and come back for the event every year.

“We might have the wedding elsewhere,” added Peter, 30.