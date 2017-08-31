Maidenhead Half Marathon set to take place this weekend

Hundreds of runners are expected to hit the streets for Maidenhead Half Marathon on Sunday.

More than 1,600 people have signed up already for the seventh annual half marathon, with hundreds more expected to register on the day.

The route is renowned for its personal best potential, with the 13-mile flat course taking runners along the river on two loops around north Maidenhead and Cookham before returning through Kidwells Park and the town centre.

Motorists and residents are advised they may face some disruption, with roads being closed for the route.

Access to the Nicholsons car park will not be affected but cars will not be allowed to leave until 10am when the southern end of Queen Street reopens.

Race director Chris Donald, of organiser Purple Patch Running, said: “We are preparing 2,000 litres of water for runners and setting everything up to make sure it all runs smoothly.

“I would expect at least 2,000 people to take part on Sunday.

“People can just turn up on the day, and as long as you’re fit enough to run the race, then come and get involved.”

There will also be a 1.5-mile family run which will start at 9.35am, and gives people of all ages the chance to take part.

Everyone who competes the course will get a medal and there is no age restriction on the family fun run.

The half marathon is sponsored by the Shanly Foundation and costs £35 to enter.

Visit www.purplepatchrunning.com for more information.