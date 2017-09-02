Summerleaze secures land for sport for another 50 years

09:00AM, Saturday 02 September 2017
Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton, and Summerleaze chairman Peter Prior signed the papers on Monday.
Land used for a range of sports has been secured for 50 more years.
The Summerleaze Sport Community Interest Company signed papers on Monday which will ensure 10 acres of land in north Maidenhead will remain available for sport.
The land is used by North Maidenhead CC, Boyne Hill Boys and Girls FC, Maidenhead Softball and Berkshire County cricket club.
The official launch of the SSCIC on Monday coincided with a Berkshire vs Kent cricket match which saw England cricketers Tammy Beaumont and Laura Marsh taking to the pitch.
Summerleaze chairman Peter Prior said: “We wanted to formalise its use for sport.
“This is putting the land into an organisation which ensures its use for the next 50 years.”
