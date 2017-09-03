Stafferton Lodge fun day raises cash for Make-A-Wish Foundation

A princess, two superheroes and a world famous mouse helped raise money for a children’s charity on Wednesday, August 23.

Batman, Spiderman and Princess Belle were joined by Micket Mouse at the Stafferton Lodge Toby Carvery in Braywick Road to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organisation that grants wishes to children suffering from life-threatening conditions.

About 100 people turned up for the event, which included several games such as a lucky dip and bouncy castle.

Assistant manager Dale Hunter said: “We raised £150.

“The apple-bobbing and face-painting were really popular.

“I think we’ll do one again after Christmas now.”