Have your say on town centre regeneration plans

A leading developer involved in the regeneration of the town centre has invited residents, stakeholders and businesses to have their say on its plans.

A three-day drop-in event at the Nicholsons Centre has been organised by Countryside and the Royal Borough so residents can see plans for the redevelopment of York Road, West Street, Saint-Cloud Way and Reform Road.

There will be the chance to meet the developers, speak to the architects and landscapers and raise any concerns or ideas.

It will be held at Unit 43 of the shopping centre from Thursday, September 14 to Saturday, September 16. Opening hours will be 3.30pm-7pm on the Thursday and Friday and noon to 5pm on the Saturday.

Daniel King, associate director at Countryside, said: “We would like to hear from local residents, stakeholders and businesses in order to understand their views, aspirations and any concerns they may have, given the scale of redevelopment.

“These will then be fully considered as we develop our proposals.

“The identified sites present us with a unique opportunity to positively transform some of the most prominent locations in the town and we believe that local people should have an opportunity to see and have a say in our future proposals at this stage in the process.”

Countryside was announced as the borough’s joint venture development partner in April and was selected over Shanly Homes, Berkeley Homes and Grainger Plc and Pinnacle Group.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside), leader of the council, said: “We believe our proposals will reinvigorate the town, provide improved infrastructure, better amenities and quality new homes, including genuinely affordable homes and a six-week ‘first dibs’ period, giving an exclusive buying period to owner-occupier residents in the borough.”

Email info@rbdevelopmentpartnership.co.uk for more information.