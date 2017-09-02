NCS and Re:Charge R&R team up for family fun day

Bad weather wasn’t enough to dampen spirits at a summer holiday family fun day.

A team from the National Citizen Service had planned to hold a outdoor games session for youngsters at Re:Charge R&R at Larchfield Community Centre, in Desborough Park. But when wet conditions meant the event on Tuesday, August 22, had to be moved inside the group was undaunted and settled down to arts, crafts and other activities with the children, their parents and carers.

“It was a really good day,” said family and child support manager Hannah Bronnimann-Lucas. “There was a lot more help and interaction, which meant that the whole session was a lot calmer.

“The children love to have one-on-one interaction, so the fact that they had cool teenagers playing games with them kept them much more engaged.”

Family support charity Re:Charge R&R runs weekly drop-in sessions for parents and children throughout the year. Visit www.rechargerandr.org.uk to find out more.