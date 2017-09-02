Sat, 02
Maidenhead Round Table launches first summer event

‘The first of many’ family fun days run by Maidenhead Round Table was held at SportsAble in Braywick Park on Sunday.

Visitors to the event were able to take part in wheelbarrow races, a bouncy castle, a Round Table train and tractor rides, and to browse stalls by businesses and community groups.

Event organiser and treasurer at Maidenhead Round Table, Steve Robinson said: “Hopefully it’s the first of many.

“It’s something that we have started as a charity and community event that we want to run year on year.

“The weather was just beautiful and the people that turned up said they really enjoyed it.”

Paul Ford, Maidenhead Round Table chairman added: “For  more than 30 years, we have been known for the annual Santa Sleigh  throughout December, which has raised thousands of pounds for local charities and brought joy to children  of Maidenhead.

“We are delighted to launch an event in the summer to raise even more for local charities.”

