Cabinet discusses support for small businesses and school catering contract

The search is on for a new catering contract for the Royal Borough’s schools, and residents will soon benefit from a new telephone service.

There will also be business rate relief for nearly 90 pubs, support for small businesses and a new discretionary relief scheme after cabinet members met in Windsor Guildhall on Thursday, August 24.

The meeting opened with cabinet member for children’s services Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park) praising GCSE students on their results and thanking teaching staff for their hard work.

Council leader, Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside) then went onto wish former Labour election candidate Pat McDonald a speedy recovery after the White Waltham parish councillor recently underwent a triple heart bypass.

He added: “We don’t always agree on politics but he’s a great guy.”

Cllr Airey stressed the importance of finding a catering contract which currently serves 42 schools.

She told members she could remember a time at school when her spoon was too big to fit in her rice pudding.

The report noted there are more schools that wish to manage their own contract in future, however there are still 12 primary schools which would like to be part of the new contract – with eight schools still yet to make a decision.

Procurement is expected to take several months and will begin immediately.

The current school meals contract ends on July 31, 2018.

Members also agreed to spend £273,000 upgrading the existing customer service centre and wider telephone system.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities, described the system as one ‘we need to deliver’.

She added: “This is the next stage in library and resident services.”

In his financial update the cabinet member for finance, Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Bisham and Cookham), said there were 89 pubs eligible for £1,000 in business rate relief against their current year’s bill.

He also said there were potentially 34 small businesses that may be eligible for additional support.

Additionally under a new discretionary relief scheme designed to help those businesses most affected by the recent business rate revaluations, the Royal Borough has identified nearly 2,000 potential beneficiaries based on an increase in their bill greater than 12.5 per cent compared to the 2016/17 or a rateable value of less than £200,000.

Cllr Saunders added: “We are trying to go out of our way to make sure all that require assistance apply for it and receive it.”