Rocking parents prepare for charity gig

A group of musical parents is getting ready to take to the stage for a charity concert.

Reverend Hutch and The Starskys is made up of seven dads and one mum, most of whose children have gone through Furze Platt Junior School.

The band was set up about three years ago and plays a mix of rock, funk and soul.

On Saturday, September 9, it will perform to a crowd of more than 300 at Maidenhead Town Hall’s Desborough Suite in aid of cancer research.

It is the band’s second gig after one at Boyne Hill Cricket Club in December.

Guitarist Julian Burt, 46, of Castle Drive, said: “We were always keen to do the gig for a charitable cause.

“It is exciting but quite nerve-racking, I was quite nervous because I thought nobody really knows us.”

On the night the bar is being provided by community pub The Craufurd Arms.

Despite Julian’s concerns tickets have nearly sold out.

See www.facebook.com/revhutch.starskys for details.