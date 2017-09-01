Netball taster session being held in Furze Platt

A netball taster session is being held for women looking to try out or return to the sport.

The session is being run by Gina Macgregor at Furze Platt Leisure Centre on Monday.

Captains will be at the taster session to scout out players who are suitable to join the winter league and others will be able to join Back to Netball sessions which run every Monday.

Gina, who coaches the team and has been involved with netball for 70 years, said: “We run the league which has been going since 1971, and we have teams for players from 14 to 60 years old.

“We’re looking for new players for the league but I’m more interested in getting people to join back into netball.

“If it’s wet we can move the sessions indoors so they don’t have to be cancelled.”

The taster session will take place from 7.30-8.30pm in the sports hall.