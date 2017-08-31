Maidenhead August bank holiday temperatures hit 52-year high

The area sizzled in unseasonable heat as bank holiday temperatures reached a 52-year high.

The mercury peaked at 28.2 degrees in Boyn Hill on Monday, making it Maidenhead’s hottest August bank holiday since the break was moved to the end of the month in 1965.

Maidenhead meteorologist Dr Roger Brugge, who provided the data, said it had been caused by warm air blowing in from the South-west.

The welcome weather was above the usual 21 or 22 degrees seen at the this time of year and Dr Brugge added he thought such one-offs were becoming more prevalent.

“The question of averages is a complicated one,” he said, “it has to be relevant to the current weather.”

He added: “But if climate keeps warming then we will keep getting these days which people look back on as unusually hot.”

Previous highs of 26.7 degrees were also recorded in 2013 and 1991.