Firefighters called to reports of people in the water near Ray Mill Island

Firefighters were called to reports of three people in the water near Ray Mill Island on Sunday,

At 2.08pm crews from Maidenhead and Slough Fire Station including a multi-role vehicle were called to the incident.

Firefighters found that the individuals had climbed out of the water before the crews arrival.

