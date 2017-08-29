In pictures: Littlewick Show 2017

Horses, handicrafts and horticulture were among the attractions at the 83rd Littlewick Show yesterday (Monday).

Thousands turned out for the annual family event in Bottle Meadow, which included pony rides, a funfair, numerous stalls and classic cars.

Dressed in military garbs Bernie Norris from Stoke Pogues was happy to chat about his Daimler Ferret – a military scouting vehicle built in the 1950s.

“It’s one of only 4,409 made and has a lot of history, it’s been to Borneo and Singapore.

“It’s still road legal, you can have a go later if you like,” laughed the 79-year-old.

Near the refreshments and the funfair Sharon Heath was volunteering to help with the pony rides.

She said: “All the children that have had a ride have left with a great big smile on their face.”

Gemma Budworth and Alison Adcock were standing watching the latest horse show.

Earlier Gemma had come first in the family mount and horse and herd events, riding Alison’s pony.

The 16-year-old from Farnham Common said: “It’s my first ever show.

“I had to walk around the field and then show off what our horse can do.

“I’m really happy.”

Alison from Taplow added: “I used to run the show about 20 years ago so it’s nice to be back and nice to see my pony win.”

In the horticultural tent, show vice-president Ian Donaldson was chatting with visitors.

He said: “It’s been hectic but in a good way, plus there’s been some good competition in the vegetable and cooking classes this year.

“A lot of people have asking about how they can enter next year.”

It was show secretary Valerie Bosley’s 50th show and the 75-year-old had no intention of stopping just yet.

She said: “It’s been unbelievable today, after the last two wet years, to get weather like this.”

There were 600 awards to be handed out on the day across 200 classes.

Valerie said the show hadn’t changed much over the years as it’s the familiarity of the events that keep people coming back.

“I’ve got grey hair,” she laughed, “but I’ll be back to do it next year.”