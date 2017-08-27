Pets Corner: Juno at TVAW

07:00PM, Sunday 27 August 2017
Juno is a very beautiful tabby cat with the most wonderful markings.
She is probably about three years old and is assumed to have been spayed.
She is a very friendly cat in urgent need of someone to love.
She is still very nervous but will respond to a bit of patience and understanding.
She enjoys being made a fuss of but seems a bit wary of other cats. She also enjoys her food.
Please call TVAW on 01189 722082 if you are interested in giving Juno a home.
Or visit the website – www.tvaw.org.uk to see other cats needing homes.
