Pets Corner: Juno at TVAW

Juno is a very beautiful tabby cat with the most wonderful markings.

She is probably about three years old and is assumed to have been spayed.

She is a very friendly cat in urgent need of someone to love.

She is still very nervous but will respond to a bit of patience and understanding.

She enjoys being made a fuss of but seems a bit wary of other cats. She also enjoys her food.

Please call TVAW on 01189 722082 if you are interested in giving Juno a home.

Or visit the website – www.tvaw.org.uk to see other cats needing homes.