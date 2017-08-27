Youngsters receive sports and arts bursaries at Maidenhead at the Movies

Talented youngsters were awarded bursaries during a break at Maidenhead at the Movies on Friday, August 18.

The winners of the Royal Borough's annual sports and arts bursaries were presented with certificates and funding to support development in their chosen fields.

The Louis Baylis Trust, which owns the Advertiser, is a supporter of the scheme and donates £6,000, which is matched by the council.

The bursaries help young people meet the costs of coaching, transport and equipment.

Chairman of the Baylis Trust Peter Sands said: “The trust has been going for 55 years and distributed £6m with a local focus.

“We are delighted to continue this sponsorship as we have done for a number of years.”

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick) cabinet member for culture and communities told the audience she understood the dedication of the young people.

“I am a parent to triplets who are all athletes themselves so I recognise the hard work you all put in,” she said. The skills you learn from training are valuable throughout your whole life.”

GB hockey player James Gall spoke about the hard work it takes to be a top sportsman.

Certificates were given out by James and the mayor, Cllr John Lenton.