Rangers scheme helps adults with learning disabilities learn new skills

An initiative to help adults with learning disabilities gain new skills has been hailed as a success by the council.

Since January, eight Ray Mill Rangers from the Boyn Grove Community Resource Centre in Courthouse Road have pruned, weeded and hoed with a Royal Borough contractor. ISS Facility Services Landscaping has worked with the rangers to keep Ray Mill Island tidy.

The rangers’ tasks form part of a skills assessment devised by ISS, which will give them a skills certificate once completed. A second scheme will be started for Windsor Cemetery.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “We are very proud of the outdoor spaces we have and we are always looking for new ways for the community to enjoy and engage with them.”

