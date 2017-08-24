Two taken to hospital following report of chemical spill at Holiday Inn

Two people were taken to hospital after being exposed to a chemical at the Maidenhead Holiday Inn, a spokesman for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue has said.

Firefighters from Slough and Windsor were sent to the Manor Lane hotel at about 10.50am after receiving reports of a chemical spill there.

Upon arrival, the crews found a cleaning agent had been spilled and disposed of by on-site staff.

A man and woman were taken to hospital for treatment after being exposed to it.

The firefighters helped with ventilating the building and provided advice, and were on the scene for about 30 minutes.