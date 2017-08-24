Perfect for passionate players: Popular pop-up Ping Pong Parlour presence prolonged

The pop-up Ping Pong Parlour has had its presence prolonged because of its popularity.

In July, the shopping centre teamed up with Ping! and Loop team at Table Tennis England to provide the free pop-up parlour opposite Tesco.

Jit Rakhra, assistant town manager said: “The parlour has been a great success, it is used by everybody the feedback received has been wonderful. I am delighted that we have an extension on the unit.”

It has now been extended until Saturday, September 30.