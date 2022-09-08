Magpies and Shaymen come together to raise funds in memory of Zach

Photo: Grace Scott

The Maidenhead United ‘family’ came together on Saturday afternoon to raise funds in loving memory of Zach Wellstead, who passed away suddenly after suffering an epileptic episode in June this year.

Zach, 21, was the younger brother of Sam Barratt’s partner and his family worked with the club to create a special day of fundraising and awareness in his memory during Saturday’s match with FC Halifax Town at York Road.

Both sets of players wore purple armbands for the match and a minute’s applause for Zach rang around York Road prior to kick-off.

Family and friends of Zach collected money at the ground and Maidenhead and Halifax fans generously helped raise £933.36 for the Young Epilepsy charity.

Speaking after the game, Sam Barratt commented: “It was an emotional rollercoaster of a day for all the friends and family of Zach that attended the game, but both sets of fans were superb and it was a very special, heart-warming minutes applause in tribute to Zach.

“We managed to raise over £900 for the charity at the game and will keep fundraising and promoting awareness of Young Epilepsy.”

The family will continue to raise funds for the charity in memory of Zach, himself a talented sportsman who was coached as a youngster by Barratt’s father, Pete.

Donations are still being gratefully received via Zachwellstead.muchloved.com