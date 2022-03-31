Subscribe for free and win VIP hospitality tickets to Maidenhead's home game against Weymouth

Subscribers to the new Maidenhead Advertiser newsletter, Sport Matters, are being offered an exciting chance to win VIP hospitality tickets to Maidenhead United's next home game against Weymouth on Good Friday (April 15), 3pm kick-off.

To be in with a chance of winning two hospitality passes, all you have to do is sign up to the Sport Matters newsletter for free and answer a question about the Magpies in this week's newsletter, due to be sent out on Friday lunchtime.

The passes will include your match entry, a hot meal, with vegetarian options available with prior notice, a match day programme, a question-and-answer session with the Magpies' assistant boss Ryan Peters, a complimentary drink upon arrival and a designated seat in the hospitality section of the main stand at York Road.

Sport Matters is the latest in a series of newsletters being produced by our papers as part of our commitment to bringing the news that matters to you direct to your inbox.

Each week we’ll bring you news, results and analysis and cover everything you need to know about your favourite football, rugby, cricket, and hockey teams as well as regular news from other sports and high-profile local athletes.

Terms and conditions:

The prize is for Good Friday (April 15) only. No cash alternative or prize adaptations are available. Closing date for entries is 5pm on Friday, April 8. The winner will be advised on Tuesday, April 12. For full terms and conditions see www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/969/terms-and-conditions