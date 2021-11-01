HIGHLIGHTS: Maidenhead fail to shoot down Spitfires in defeat at the Silverlake Stadium

Eastleigh 1-0 Maidenhead

After one of the more eventful weeks of Maidenhead United’s life in the National League, the Magpies succumbed to a 1-0 defeat away to Eastleigh on Saturday afternoon.

Tyrone Barnett’s strike in the 38th minute was all that separated the two sides, although a couple of great saves by Rhys Lovett prevented a bigger score line.

A televised thriller against Woking and the Hollywood guests of Tuesday night meant it would be difficult to replicate the excitement of the previous fixtures. Nevertheless, United came into the match looking for a third league victory in as many as games.

Alan Devonshire made two changes to the side which beat Wrexham, with Barratt and the returning Shaun Donnellan replacing Josh Kelly and Ryheem Sheckleford.

Eastleigh fielded ex-Magpie Harry Pritchard, playing a left midfield role similar to his time at York Road, with fellow former Magpie (and one-time supporter) Danny Whitehall on the bench.

Only a point separated the sides when the game kicked off at the Silverlake Stadium, although the hosts appeared the better of the two teams throughout much of the 90 minutes.

Tom Whelan and Vincent Harper worked themselves into good positions in the first half down either flank, with both providing good opportunities for Barnett to head just over the crossbar on both occasions.

Jay Mingi, whom many of the Magpies’ supporters will be hoping remains in the famous black-and-white stripes beyond his one-month loan, struck a low-effort in the 12th minute which forced Joe McDonnell into a good save. Ultimately, that would be the visitors’ best chance of the half.

Eastleigh, on the other hand, continued to pile on the pressure and Barnett would ultimately find the only goal of the game. The striker was in the right place at the right time to tap in after Whelan’s effort rebounded off the post.

There were calls for offside, perhaps in hope rather than belief, although the linesman’s flag stayed down, and the hosts took the lead into the break.

Highlights of Saturday's defeat at the Silverlake Stadium are available to watch via the Spifires' YouTube channel now.#WeAreMaidenhead — Maidenhead United (@MUFCYorkRoad) November 1, 2021

A half-time parade around the pitch by the local cricket team would prove to be the most exciting action until the 60th minute, when Lovett mistakenly handled the ball outside the area. Maidenhead’s number one did well to deal with the resulting free kick, culminating in a superb save to prevent Eastleigh from doubling their lead.

Josh Kelly, Charlee Adams and Dan Sparkes helped spur the Magpies into some late pressure, with optimism rising amongst the 109 travelling supporters after a series of corners which were, ultimately, dealt with by the Spitfires’ defence.

It could easily be concluded that Saturday’s tie was a lacklustre affair compared to the excitement of the previous week. Perhaps unsurprising, although the Magpies will have been disappointed that they were unable to capitalise on a recent run of form.

United dropped down to 18th in the National League with 14 points and will next face Dagenham and Redbridge at home in the league after this weekend’s visit to Halifax in the FA Cup.