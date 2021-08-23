Ferdinand's late strike seals victory for the Magpies against FC Halifax Town

There was last-minute drama in the Vanarama National League on Saturday as a late Kane Ferdinand strike sealed all three points for Maidenhead United against Halifax Town at The Shay.

It was a fitting return to away day action for the 47-strong Magpies faithful who were able to enjoy a United win away from the computer screen after a more than 500-day wait.

The ‘two’ and ‘one’ on the admission price proved to be a preview to the final score as Maidenhead came back from 1-0 down at half time to win 2-1 in the dying moments of the game.

Three debutants took their place in the starting line-up; Will de Havilland who signed from Dover earlier in the summer, as well as recent signings in the form of Jack Senga and Charlee Adams.

With a light drizzle in the air, the game kicked off with neither side being able to break the deadlock in the first 25 minutes of play.

Without doubt, the Magpies had the better of the chances; fantastic footwork by Josh Kelly left Remy Clerima with a near-certain opportunity to open the scoring, but a tentative effort combined with a smart save from Sam Johnson kept the sides level.

Only a few moments later would Halifax respond to the pressure when Jay Benn charged down the right side on a dangerous attack. The visiting supporters had a clear view of the inevitable when his cross was driven into the feet of Billy Waters to take the lead for Halifax in the 26th minute.

Town nearly doubled their lead on the brink of half time when Harvey Gilmour found himself on the in space on the edge of the box. His curled effort flew a foot or two past James Holden’s top-right corner, with the home side retaining their 1-0 lead going into the break.

The 47-strong away following were treated to a win on the road for the first time in more than 500 days. (C) Marcus Branston.

The Magpies proved to be the stronger of the two sides emerging from the dressing rooms in a half which would be pivotal in ensuring all three points came back to Berkshire.

It was Sam Barratt who scored the equaliser right on the hour mark for United. Kelly’s run split the Shaymen’s defence, with the resulting cross finding skipper Alan Massey. His low shot, and Clerima’s rebound, were both saved by Johnson, but it was third time lucky as Barratt smashed the ball into the back of the net.

Clever tactical changes by Alan Devonshire saw Senga, Kelly and Nathan Blissett replaced by Ferdinand, Emile Acquah and Reece Smith respectively. These attacking substitutions paved the way for Maidenhead to stretch the hosts across the pitch.

That’s not to say that Halifax did not have their chances, with several counterattacks testing Holden and the Magpies’ defence. Jack Senior’s charging attacks along the touchline presented several opportunities for the hosts, which forced the Maidenhead back four into maintain a sold line of defence.

Ultimately, the winning goal would come in the 89th minute. Against the run of play, Acquah’s effort was blocked by the Halifax defence. Ferdinand latched onto the rebound to curl a beautiful effort past Johnson into the top corner.

The Magpies’ faithful, whose requests to play the goal celebration music were rejected by The Shay’s PA, carried the team across the final few minutes of stoppage time with a boisterous rendition of ‘Alan Devonshire’s black and white army’. United comfortably held off any late efforts for an equaliser to start the 21/22 campaign with three points.

Halifax Town: 1 Sam Johnson (GK), 2 Jay Benn, 3 Jack Senior, 4 Luke Summerfield, 6 Tom Bradbury, 10 Matty Warburton (Kieran Green, 75’), 11 Billy Waters, 20 Harvey Gilmour (Gerry McDonagh, 75’), 25 Jordan Slew (Jamie Allen, 62’), 26 Martin Woods, 31 Niall Maher ©.

Subs not used: Jesse Debrah, Dom Tear

Maidenhead United: 26 James Holden (GK), 3 George Wells, 4 Will De Havilland, 6 Remy Clerima, 9 Nathan Blissett (Reece Smith, 84), 14 Jack Senga (Kane Ferdinand, 63’), 16 Ryheem Sheckleford, 22 Josh Kelly (Emile Acquah, 75’), 24 Alan Massey ©, 25 Sam Barratt, 27 Charlee Adams.

Subs not used: Manny Parry, Dylan Asonganyi.

Attendance: 1,547 (47)