Magpies CEO insists there will be 'extensive consultation' ahead of club's proposed move to Braywick Park

The CEO of Maidenhead United FC has said there will be an ‘extensive consultation’ about the club’s plans to move to Braywick Park.

It comes after the chairman of Maidenhead RFC, which is based in the park, reiterated the club’s opposition to the proposed move and raised fears the Magpies and the council were moving the project forward ‘behind the scenes’.

The rugby club’s chairman, Steve Bough, contacted the Advertiser last week to state the club has been preparing to respond once detailed plans are released, adding it ‘will not be very positive’.

He added the club is ‘very keen that discussions are not progressed too far before detailed plans are presented’ to the relevant stakeholders.

The Royal Borough’s cabinet has agreed to sell land at Braywick Park to the Magpies, subject to planning permission.

On the rugby club’s stance, Mr Bough said: “We have been in discussions with several parties including councillors who have also made it clear to RBWM planning department that they object to the relocation of Maidenhead United to Braywick Park.

“We will soon start contacting additional councillors and local residents to make them aware of the extent of the development, as it will also severely affect those people living in the local area.

“As we have publicly stated in the past, and in person to the football club, Braywick Park is not a suitable location for this type of sports/business complex.”

In response, Maidenhead United CEO Jon Adams denied Mr Bough’s suggestions about the progress of the plans.

“We’re not doing it behind the scenes at all,” he said.

“But we’re also not in a position to move forward to the next stage, which is the planning phase, and the consultation will run alongside that or in advance of it.

“The project has gone through the normal approval processes, and we will be undertaking extensive consultation with stakeholders and users. There’s no intention to do anything behind the scenes.”

He added: “The reality is there will always be some supporters and some who are not supporters. There may be a case where we’re not able to bring everyone onto our side, but that’s the nature of construction projects like this, they create different viewpoints.”

Councillor Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams), leader of the council, said: “At this stage, we’re aware that the club is progressing stakeholder engagement with other user groups as part of developing its plans and that has included discussions at the Braywick Sports Association. The council’s planning department is not currently undertaking any pre-application discussions with the club with respect to its proposed move.

“All planning applications received are determined on their individual merits in line with planning policy and the process includes a full consultation. Comments and feedback from local stakeholders and community groups are considered as part of the process.”