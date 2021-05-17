'Honorary Magpie' Marks calls time on his impressive playing career

Former Magpie Sean Marks took the decision this week to ‘do the thing that no footballer ever wants to do’ and retire from the game.

At the age of 35 Marks has had an impressive playing career, turning out more than 300 times for Braintree Town and helping the Iron to promotion from National League South.

But he has ‘honorary Magpie’ status for his successful two-season stint at York Road, where he helped Maidenhead to the National League South title and then established them in the National League, where they remain a force to be reckoned with.

He is held in massively high-esteem by the Maidenhead fans after forming a devastating partnership with Dave Tarpey in the club’s title-winning season. When he joined in May 2016 the club had just finished outside the play-offs, but within 12 months they were league champions and, between them, he and Tarpey had registered 63 goals in all competitions. Tarpey netted 46 goals in all competitions but much of the hard-work, and many, many assists can be credited to Marks who was much more than the ‘head of a stick’ he jokingly claimed to be. His importance to the side that season was recognised by the club when he was jointly named player of the season alongside Tarpey.

Tarpey thanked his old strike partner this week claiming he’d played a ‘massive part’ in him gaining his move into league football.

One of the most popular players to pull on the black and white stripes in recent times, Marks finished with 22 goals in 77 appearances for the club. He stayed on to help establish the Magpies in the National League, signing off with a trademark header in the 5-2 win over Bromley at York Road in April 2018. However, his place in the Magpies’ hall of fame was secured the day he scored a hat-trick of headers in a 3-2 away win at Ebbsfleet United in the club’s title-winning campaign, a result which reinforced the belief that United could lift the title. Since leaving York Road he’s also played for AFC Hornchurch and AFC Sudbury where he is also held in very high regard by teammates and supporters alike.

Writing on his Twitter page, Marks said: “Dear football. The time has come for me to do the thing that no player ever wants to do.

“For the last six months I have been thinking about whether this would be the right time to finish playing and officially announce my retirement.

“I have been thinking "what if I give it one more season? One last hooray? One last chance for glory?" But in all honesty, I know it is the right time to finish playing and draw the curtain on my career.

“I have made so many friends, worked with so many good people, met so many truly inspirational characters that I know the last 18 years have been a blast.

“Many players have come and gone that have helped me through my career and I cannot thank you enough for what you have done for me.

“Managers and coaches that have treated me with such respect that it has been an honour to play for.

“The clubs that I have represented that gave me the platform to showcase my talent will always have a special place in my heart and the fans, always there to talk too and I hope I have provided moments that they will be able to remember fondly.”