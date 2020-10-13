'Good neighbours' Maidenhead United won't look to 'bulldoze' their way into Braywick Park

Maidenhead United won’t look to ‘bulldoze’ their way into building a new stadium on Braywick Park and are committed to bringing people with them, according to chairman Peter Griffin.

Maidenhead RFC chairman Steve Bough expects they’ll object to the Magpies proposals – unless they’ve been altered from the feasibility studies – because the development will take away training space for up to 150 colts’ players that he says can’t be replaced at Braywick.

Planning policy dictates that any pitches taken away should be replaced by like-for-like or better on the site and he doesn’t see how that can be achieved at Braywick. However, Griffin is confident these problems can be adequately addressed and believes the club’s new stadium, and the associated developments, will be a good addition for the town.

“We’re committed to talking to people and bringing them along with us,” he said. “Hopefully we can answer problems and queries that people have. We don’t want to be disruptive or anything. We want to make sure we fit in there well and for it to be a good addition to the town.

“We’ll do that by trying to explain to people what we’re doing as and when we have updates. We’ll go to them and explain it and answer any queries they may have. We’ll aim to do this in as friendly a way as possible.

“Once we’ve finalised our plans or have something we want to put forward we’ll meet with all of the stakeholders and brief them. We’ll get their views and discuss the best way to move forward.

“So, yeah, we’re not trying to bulldoze our way in there, that wouldn’t be the right thing to do.

“We want to be a good neighbour and a good addition to the sporting clubs that are based at Braywick. From that point of view, we’ll work hard to bring people along with us, the rugby club and everyone else. We’ll keep people briefed and will negotiate until everyone is happy.”