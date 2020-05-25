Maidenhead Unired's community support initiative boosted by grants from two charitable organisations

Maidenhead United’s Community Care initiative, which has been supporting vulnerable people through the coronavirus pandemic, has been boosted grants from two charitable organisations.

In late March the Magpies launched their community care helpline for elderly and vulnerable people in the Royal Borough, and grants from The Shanly Foundation and the Prince Phillip Trust will go towards the continuation of this vital voluntary work.

To date the helpline has received 250 unique calls for support and deliveries of food and necessities is being undertaken by 170 ‘fantastic and committed’ volunteers. The initiative has the principle aim of supporting those who are struggling to carry out day-to-day tasks through self isolation. This might be shopping for essential supplies, picking up prescriptions, walking the dog or simply being there to speak with someone feeling lonely and isolated on the community helpline.

If you need assistance or can identify a friend, neighbour or loved one who might require it, call the community helpline on 01628 367875. The line is still manned between 9am to 5pm seven days a week.

--

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic Maidenhead United are still accepting applications to its Elite Academy.

Players are still able to register their interest in joining the academy for the upcoming season and academic year.

A club statement said: “In these uncertain times, we recognise that people still need to make plans for the upcoming 20/21 season and academy year. We are still accepting applications for our elite football programme.”

Visit https://www.bca.ac.uk/student-information/academy-of-sport/ or email sportacademy@bca.ac.uk for more information.