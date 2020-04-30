Maidenhead United chairman Griffin questions moral sense of Premier League pushing for a quick return

It might make financial sense for the Premier League to return sometime this summer, probably behind closed doors. But Maidenhead chairman Peter Griffin doesn’t think it makes much moral sense in the current climate.

Speaking this week he rubbished the argument put forward by the Premier League that it wished to return as soon as possible to ‘lift the mood of the nation’.

And the Magpies chairman believes there’s myriad reasons why football shouldn’t return, even at the highest levels, until we’ve got a stranglehold on COVID-19 through an effective vaccine.

He also adds there’s absolutely no chance of matches being played at York Road behind closed doors, and does believe there’s a chance we won’t be watching non league football again until early next year, perhaps even later.

“It makes financial sense for the Premier League to return,” he said. “But whether it makes moral sense I’m not so sure.

“The majority of their income comes from TV money. But even in the Championship that’s not really the case. The TV revenue is massively skewed towards the Premier League.

“If you’re playing behind closed doors you have got to get your squad together, you’ve got to pay your squad, with in our case zero revenue. And there are some clubs pressing for the play-offs. I just can’t fathom out how that works practically.

“Look at the Maidenhead United changing rooms. Would you have players get changed one at a time, or would they come to the ground changed and ready to play. All the players would have to be tested to make sure they don’t have the virus, they’d then have to go into isolation for seven to 14 days. And how would they play without breaking the rules on social distancing?

“The Premier League might plan to test all the players, keep them in hotels for isolation, effectively keep them in lockdown so they can play. In the current climate I think it’s ridiculous.

“They’ll do all this quarantining and isolation and the testing just so they can get their TV money.

“What they gain in the short term they’ll lose in the longer term. They say they want to give everyone in the country something to shout about, but if you’ve ever watched a behind closed doors game they’re the most soulless thing. Even if you have a 6-5 thriller, football without a crowd is nothing. The Premier League just don’t want to lose money and it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

He added: “To have a behind closed doors game at that level you need 400/500 people, TV crews and journalists because they’ll want to record it and show it. But I think they’re deluding themselves that it will be a worthwhile spectacle.

“They’re completely in denial about how bad this will look. They’ve shown themselves to be all about the money. They say they want people to be able to watch football again, but it’s rubbish. It’s all about the TV money. People will remember this long after the pandemic has subsided and I think they’re being poorly advised and haven’t thought through this at all.”

Griffin believes to some degree Premier League bosses are burying their heads in the sand if they don’t think they might, unwittingly, put people in a position where they might catch the virus. They’re ploughing ahead with their plans for a return of top level football, but, Griffin says that until there’s a workable vaccine, people will remain at risk of catching the virus.

“Football is important but we can’t ignore what’s happening,” he said. “Until there’s a vaccine nothing has changed. Until there’s a vaccine you can catch this and, if you don’t have natural immunity to it from having caught it already, then you will suffer.

“It’s certainly not something we’d be willing or able to do. It’s a pie in the sky idea really.

“When we first when into lockdown I thought we’d be starting the new season again in August, but the reality is that, with time ticking past, I don’t think we will.

“It’s hard to manage that but we’ve got everything down to a bare minimum where we can continue to tick over and come out the otherside, with all the jobs in tact. That’s our main goal. That’s more important to relegation on the pitch.”