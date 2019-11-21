SITE INDEX

Thu, 21
7 °C
Fri, 22
9 °C
Sat, 23
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Maidenhead United to hold public Q&A over potential relocation plans

    Maidenhead United’s chairman and chief executive will discuss the possibility of the club relocating to Braywick Park in a Q&A session in Stripes Bar on Monday (November 25) from 7.30pm.

    Chairman Peter Griffin and chief executive Jon Adams will be on hand to answer questions regarding the announcement the club is ‘actively looking at options for a new site for the football club’.

    The Magpies confirmed this week they’ve held positive discussions with the Royal Borough about a potential move away from York Road. The construction of a new community football stadium at Braywick Park is seen as a ‘feasible’ option.

    All are welcome to attend and put their questions to Peter and Jon and the bar will be open for refreshments.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved