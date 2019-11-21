Maidenhead United to hold public Q&A over potential relocation plans

Maidenhead United’s chairman and chief executive will discuss the possibility of the club relocating to Braywick Park in a Q&A session in Stripes Bar on Monday (November 25) from 7.30pm.

Chairman Peter Griffin and chief executive Jon Adams will be on hand to answer questions regarding the announcement the club is ‘actively looking at options for a new site for the football club’.

The Magpies confirmed this week they’ve held positive discussions with the Royal Borough about a potential move away from York Road. The construction of a new community football stadium at Braywick Park is seen as a ‘feasible’ option.

All are welcome to attend and put their questions to Peter and Jon and the bar will be open for refreshments.