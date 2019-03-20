Maidenhead United midfielder Ryan Upward disappointed after cup exit

Maidenhead United midfielder Ryan Upward was disappointed by the Magpies failure to progress to the Berks and Bucks Senior Cup final, after losing out on penalties to Reading FC's u23s side.

The 26-year old had an eventful match, playing the full 90 minutes, hitting the post and converting a spot kick in the shootout as Maidenhead bowed out on the night despite playing a Reading side who were down to 10 men for more than 75 minutes.

“We are very disappointed,” said Upward.

“We were solid in the first half and they were reduced to a man down in the first half so it was disappointing that we didn’t see it out, but that comes down to experience of being able to see those games out.”

The Magpies took the lead at York Road after Mike Fondop opened the scoring, and his account, for Maidenhead late in the first half, after the young Royals saw their ‘keeper Myles Roberts dismissed.

But despite creating numerous chances, the home side could not find another goal and with eight minutes to go Reading levelled things to take the game to penalties.

“We had a few more chances and they scored with their only real chance,” added Upward

“It was a toe punt that lobbed the keeper. Everything sort of happened in slow motion, I’m not sure what happened.”

The loss, albeit on penalties, is Maidenhead’s third in a row and they will be looking to get back on track when Havant & Waterlooville visit for a relegation clash on Tuesday.

It's a game that Upward has described the ‘ the biggest game of the season so far’.

“Our focus was always staying in the league but we wanted to do well in the Berks and Bucks cup,” Upward said.

“It’s the biggest game of the season so far.

“They have been on a good run and it is a must win if we want to get away from relegation. If we win we are nine points clear, but if we lose it’s only three and we are right back in there.

“They will be desperate to get something too, so we will have to be careful.”