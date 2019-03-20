Magpies bow out of Berks and Bucks Cup after penalty shootout heartbreak against Reading U23

Mike Fondop

Maidenhead United bowed out of the Berks and Bucks Senior Cup at the semi-final stage after losing 4-3 on penalties to Reading U23’s.

The young Royals played more than 75 minutes with ten men and cancelled out Mike Fondop’s first half opener as Teddy Howe scored with eight minutes to go. And it was penalty heartbreak for the Magpies as Josh Barrett struck the decisive spot kick after misses from Harold Odamatey and Seth Twumasi gave Reading the advantage.

Alan Devonshire rang the changes after a busy week of National League action and the Magpies started strongly after Ayo Obileye fizzed his header wide.

The Magpies were then handed the advantage, when, after just fifteen minutes the young Royals were reduced to ten men when goalkeeper Myles Roberts was dismissed after rushing out of his net and taking down Fondop.

The Magpies nearly capitalised on the numerical advantage and would have taken the lead if it not for the post after Ryan Upward’s volley cannoned back off the woodwork. But the home side did break the deadlock just before the half time whistle as Fondop grabbed his first goal for the club with a clever chip.

But Maidenhead could not extend their lead in the second 45 as Reading sat back and looked to counter. And with eight minutes remaining, they did through a 20-yard effort to stun the home crowd and take the game to penalties.

And it was the Royals who advanced to the final as Barrett put home the deciding penalty, following earlier misses from Odametey and Twumasi as the Magpies fall at the same stage for the second year in a row.

Penalties:

Maidenhead - Obileye - Scores (1-0)

Reading - Green - Miss (1-0)

Maidenhead - Upward - Scores (2-0)

Reading - Balogun - Scores (2-1)

Maidenhead - Odametey - Misses (2-1)

Reading - Holmes - Scores (2-2)

Maidenhead - Twumasi - Misses (2-2)

Reading - Frost - Scores (2-3)

Maidenhead - Owusu - Scores (3-3)

Reading - Barrett - Scores (3-4)

Reading win 4-3 on penalties and progress to the final of the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup.

.