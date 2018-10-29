Ticket details announced for Maidenhead United's FA Cup clash with Portsmouth

Ticket details for the Magpies FA Cup first round clash with League 1 leaders Portsmouth have been announced.

Standing tickets have been priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concession and £5 for children u16s. Seated tickets in the main stand will be £20 for adults, £15 for concessions and £10 for children u16.

Home supporters tickets will only be available to buy at York Road.

Advance sales, for season ticket holders, junior Magpies, season ticket holders and anyone who purchased a ticket for Saturday’s game against Fylde will be able to buy their match tickets on Wednesday, from 4-8pm and Thursday, from 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5-8pm. Season ticket holders and junior Magpies season ticket holders will be able to buy two tickets each. People with advance purchase ticket vouchers can buy one ticket each.

General sales will take place from Friday, November 2, from 11.30am to 2.30pm and from 5-8pm, and on Monday, November 5 from 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5-8pm.

Away supporters will only be able to buy their tickets via Portsmouth Football Club.