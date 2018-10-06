Magpies and Three launch sports essay competition for youngsters

Maidenhead United have given youngsters the chance to show off their skills on the pitch at half time during one of their matches.

The Magpies, in partnership with mobile network Three, are holding a competition giving children aged eight to 11 the chance to mix their writing ability with their passion for sport.

The competition asks youngsters to write down their favourite sporting moment, like winning a medal at sports day, scoring an amazing goal at the park, or writing about a major event they have seen live or on TV.

Using no more than 800 words, entrants must describe their sporting moment and send it to Maidenhead United.

The winners will then be able to claim some unique and unusual prizes.

All the victors will be able to take part in a blogging and vlogging session run by Three in their shop in Maidenhead town centre.

Winners will also be able to take part in a football skills workshop with football freestyler Ash Randal, taking part in a 45-minute session before heading onto the York Road pitch to do a demonstration in front of the home fans at half-time during one of the Magpies' league games.

Amy Saunders, of Maidenhead United, said: “Sport is an activity that brings people closer but it’s important to do well at school.

“Sometimes you need to focus on a bit of both.

“Maidenhead is a community club; they like to get all sorts of people involved – it’s just a great atmosphere.

“They are always looking to get different people and groups of people to the games and get their name out.”

The deadline for entry is Friday, October 19. For an entry pack, email amy@maidenheadunitedfc.org