Maidenhead United to combine Macmillan coffee morning with walking football tournament

Older people who struggle to get involved in sports will have the opportunity to try something new and enjoy a coffee and a slice of cake.

Maidenhead United has organised a Macmillan coffee morning to run alongside an over-55s walking football tournament.

Due to the number of people the club is expecting to attend the event at Braywick Park, it has decided to turn it into an entire health and wellbeing day.

The event, which will take place on Friday, September 28 from 9.30am, will include free sessions in a number of activities including sports and sports massages for people with aches and pains, exercise classes for over 50s, walking netball and under fives’ football matches.

Alongside a day jam-packed with exercise, those taking part will be able to relax, socialise and enjoy a hot drink and a piece of cake with friends and family.

Helen Park, community development officer for Magpies in the Community and organiser of the event, said: “It’s quite exciting because it’s running alongside our annual walking football tournament, it’s the third year I have run this.”

Walking football is a low-impact version of football usually played by older players. Running is banned, no contact is allowed between players and the ball is kept below head height to ensure competitors can have fun without risking injury.

Helen added: “We are running the coffee morning because we wanted to try to promote health and wellbeing for the whole community, we will put on lots of sessions so people can come along and try things, have a laugh, eat some cake and support a fantastic charity.

“This year we have been a bit more focused on older age groups, they can often feel isolated.

“I think it’s important, especially now, to keep healthy and get active.”