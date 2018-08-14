Comley hoping fine margins will fall in Maidenhead United's favour against Wrexham

Photo by Mick Vogel

James Comley is hoping the fine margins will fall in Maidenhead’s favour when they host Wrexham AFC this evening (Tuesday).

United played well in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Dagenham & Redbridge despite seeing captain Alan Massey sent off early in the second half. But they sit third from bottom after losing their opening encounters against Gateshead and Solihull Moors.

“We weren’t at our best for those games,” said Comley. “But, if we’d scored first when on top against Gateshead things might have turned out differently. Their goal changed the game massively and it was fine margins.

“But it was good to get our first point on the board against Dagenham and hopefully those fine margins will go in our favour against Wrexham. It’s difficult to say if it’s a good point because you have to take into account the fact we led twice, but it’s our first point on the board and hopefully we can move forward from here.”

In contrast to the Magpies Wrexham have made a fine start to the season thanks to victories over Dover Athletic and Boreham Wood.

On Saturday they turned on the style for a 3-0 win over Boreham Wood and manager Sam Ricketts insists they won’t be resting on their laurels at York Road. Goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew, Rekeil Pyke and Mike Fondop fired the Dragons to victory at the weekend to make it seven points from a possible nine.

Ricketts said: “I’m delighted with the seven points. Seven points out of nine is a really good first week. Performance-wise, OK we can get better – and we need to get better.

“We need to push to make our performances a little more polished. I’m telling the players to trust themselves because they have the potential to be a really good side and not just one that has to fight and scrap to win 1-0.

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record but we need to, and we will, get better.

“We are asking our defence to do an awful lot. Listen, they stand up and be counted – they do everything I expect them to do – but we’ve got to help them not have to defend as many crosses and attacks. That will come from a more rounded, polished performance.”

Tonight’s match at York Road kicks off at 7.45pm.

Tonight’s other fixtures:

Slough Town v Weston-super-Mare (National League South)

Burnham FC v Abingdon United (FA Cup Extra Preliminary round)

Wednesday

Highworth Town v Windsor (FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round)