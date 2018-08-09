Clifton calls for calm as Magpies search for first point of the season

There will be no panicking among the Maidenhead United squad despite the club starting its National League campaign with back-to-back defeats.

The Magpies failed to end their hoodoo against Steve Watson’s Gateshead as they suffered a 3-1 loss at York Road for the season’s curtain raiser.

Solihull Moors then edged Alan Devonshire’s side out by a single goal at the Automated Technology Group Stadium on Tuesday.

But Magpies striker Adrian Clifton said his fellow players remained optimistic that a first win of the season was not far away.

He told the Advertiser: “Of course we’re hurt that we didn’t get a result at Solihull, but there’s a long way to go.

“Everyone is working together and all it takes is that one goal and we can kick on.”

At 29, Clifton has become one of the more experienced members of Devonshire’s squad.

He has been limited to two substitute appearances so far this season, but said he would be ready for a starting place when called upon.

And with young talents including former Brentford academy prospect Herson Alves and Reading winger Nana Owusu joining the club in the summer, Clifton’s role could be key in helping them adapt to the demands of National League football.

He added: “All the new boys have added to the team and improved the side, it’s just a case of clicking together and it takes a few games to bed in.

“We’ve got quite a few young lads that don’t have a lot of experience of men’s football, but they all want to get their heads down and work hard.

“It’s an unforgiving league which has no time for anyone, so if you come in you have to knuckle down.”

Clifton’s teammate, tough-tackling midfielder Christian Smith, shared his optimism that a positive result was just around the corner.

Smith said: “It’s not been the start we were hoping for, but the season’s just started.

“All the boys are positive and we’re looking forward to proving our doubters wrong.”

Next up for the Magpies is a trip to Dagenham & Redbridge who have also started their campaign with defeats against Boreham Wood and Maidstone United.

Former England under-21s manager Peter Taylor replaced John Still in the dugout at Dagenham over the summer, but Clifton said he was expecting a hard-working contest against the side from East London.

“When we went down there last year it wasn’t easy,” Clifton added.

“They’ve got lots of fans that get behind the team and they are quite similar to us in their work rate.

“If we can win the battle then there’s no reason we can’t pick up our first points of the season.”

The Magpies are in action at York Road on Tuesday when Wrex-ham will be the visitors for a 7.45pm kick off.