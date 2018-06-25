Maidenhead United reveal new home kit for the 2018/19 season

Maidenhead United have revealed their new home kit for the new season, which was chosen following a recent consultation with fans.

The black and white kit, which features new sponsor Utility Alliance Ltd’s logo on the front, white sleeves and red-trim, was launched at the fans fest at York Road yesterday (Sunday).

More than 700 people took part in the recent fan consultation to select the colour and design of the Magpies home and away kits for the 2018/19 season.

The Maidenhead Advertiser logo has moved to the back of the shirt.

The kit is produced by the club’s official apparel partner BLK and is now available to pre order online here. The adult home and away shirts costs £30.

The Magpies new all purple away kit, with gold trim, was released on June 14.