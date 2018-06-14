Maidenhead United announce new shirt sponsors

The new front-of-shirt sponsor for Maidenhead United has been announced as energy consultancy Utility Alliance.

Its logo will appear on the black and white stripes for the 2018/19 National League season and the firm will also become the Magpies’ official energy partner.

Utility Alliance, which was set up in 2015, has 350 staff based in Sheffield, Newcastle and Hartlepool, where it started.

Jon Adams, chief executive of Maidenhead United, said: “We are happy to welcome Utility Alliance as the official energy partner of Maidenhead United.

“Utility Alliance has significant experience of building effective partnerships within football and its investment in the club will make a tangible difference to our development both on and off the pitch. We are genuinely excited about working closely with them over the coming years.”

“I would also like to put on record my thanks to the team at the Maidenhead Advertiser, whose flexibility has enabled us to find a new front-of-shirt sponsor meaning the newspaper’s logo will be on the back of shirt for the coming season.”

Utility Alliance is aiming to expand in the south of England, and wants to support the Maidenhead United FC Community Trust.

Ian Willis, PR and marketing manager for Utility Alliance, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Maidenhead United FC, both organisations have shared ambitions to grow and develop and we’re looking forward to what will hopefully be a successful period for both parties.”