Maidenhead United FC new signing: Bird is a Magpie

10:27AM, Tuesday 12 June 2018
New Maidenhead United signing Ryan Bird with manager Alan Devonshire (right) and assistant manager Sam Lock (left).
---
A former Burnham player with Football League experience had signed for Maidenhead United – the club’s fourth signing of the summer.
Slough-born Ryan Bird, 30, arrives at York Road having been top scorer for National League rivals Dover Athletic last season with 16 goals in 46 appearances.
Bird started as a centre back with Burnham before moving up front where he shined, earning a move to EFL team Portsmouth in 2013.
Whilst at Fratton Park, he had loan spells with Havant & Waterlooville and Cambridge United, joining the latter full time.
Bird enjoyed further tastes of EFL football at Yeovil Town and Newport County in between a spell at National League side Eastleigh.
Bird, who is 6ft 4in tall, arrives at York Road after a prolific season with Dover including a goal against Maidenhead in a 1-1 draw at Crabble last October.
Bird joins Max Worsfold, Ayo Obileye and Herson Alves who have also joined the club in the last few weeks.
