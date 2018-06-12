Maidenhead United FC new signing: Bird is a Magpie

New Maidenhead United signing Ryan Bird with manager Alan Devonshire (right) and assistant manager Sam Lock (left).

A former Burnham player with Football League experience had signed for Maidenhead United – the club’s fourth signing of the summer.

Slough-born Ryan Bird, 30, arrives at York Road having been top scorer for National League rivals Dover Athletic last season with 16 goals in 46 appearances.

Bird started as a centre back with Burnham before moving up front where he shined, earning a move to EFL team Portsmouth in 2013.

Whilst at Fratton Park, he had loan spells with Havant & Waterlooville and Cambridge United, joining the latter full time.

Bird enjoyed further tastes of EFL football at Yeovil Town and Newport County in between a spell at National League side Eastleigh.

Bird, who is 6ft 4in tall, arrives at York Road after a prolific season with Dover including a goal against Maidenhead in a 1-1 draw at Crabble last October.

Bird joins Max Worsfold, Ayo Obileye and Herson Alves who have also joined the club in the last few weeks.