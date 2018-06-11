More new signings for Maidenhead United

Maidenhead United have announced new signings on and off the pitch, plus the promise of more to come, as they prepare for a second campaign in the National League.

The Magpies have made their third player signing since the end of last season having agreed a deal to bring Brentford winger Herson Alves to York Road.

The 21-year-old Portuguese joined Brentford after leaving the Benfica academy as a youngster.

He signed his first professional contract in February 2015 and has since enjoyed loan spells with Hampton & Richmond and has National League experience following a similar spell at Sutton United.

The winger, capable of playing in the centre of midfield if needed, has been a prolific goalscorer for the Bees’ B-team and joins Max Worsfold and Ayo Obileye in making a summer move to York Road.

The club have also hinted on their Twitter feed that another player could be joining the ranks today (Monday).

In addition, United have recruited more backroom staff with Luke Couchman, 22, coming on board in the new role of 1st team data analyst.

He has filled this role at his home club of FC Halifax Town, Silsden AFC and Shaw Lane.

Couchman will work part-time at the club alongside studying at university.

"From September I am attending University at UCFB Wembley,” he said.

“I wanted to work for an ambitious club, and somewhere I could put my own stamp on things and really try and develop the analysis ‘department’.

“I took to LinkedIn to find members of staff to contact directly where I connected with (coach) Ryan Peters.

“From there, I met with Ryan and Lee (Devonshire). I showed them example work and they said they’d like me to come on board.”

Couchman added that he will watching ‘lots of football’ with the aim of providing manager Alan Devonshire with useful data and information on opponents, plus giving players feedback and video analysis of their performances.